Hospital prices vary

hospital price discreps-vo-3 some research is being being done on the cost of health care - and the findings may surprise you. hospital price discreps-vo-1 lowerthird2line:surgery prices vary kimt news 3 based on research done by employers and the minnesota department of health - the price of certain procedures in the state can vary extremely from person to person. for example - a basic procedure like a knee surgery can cost anywhere from 6-thousand dollars to 46- thousand. and the price was all just depending on which hospital the surgery was perfromed at. one local woman says this is definitely news to her.xxx hospital price discreps-sot-1 hospital price discreps-sot-2 " i think that is crazy. i wouldn't even think about shopping around for where to have knee surgery but apparently that's something that we really need to be doing." armstrong says she's currently in the market for a new health care provider and this information is making her want to dig a little deeper before making her decision.