Speech to Text for Mental health triage centers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"triage" centers--places where those with a mental illness can go to get treatment instead of possibly ending up at the hospital or in jail. and as of today - iowa law enforcement are asking for more places like these to be built. mental health triage-vo-2 mental health triage-vo-3 cerro gordo county sheriff kevin pals says they see need for "triage" centers too often at their jail. now--the iowa state sheriff's and deputy association is asking that at least 6 more of these centers be built. pals says recent training on mental health has included this exact topic.xxx mental health triage-sot-2 mental health triage-sot-3 kevin - its doing similar things that maybe a hospital would do but the good thing it would take people out of our jail or have them rather than come here to the jail they would go to the crisis stablizaition center it would reduce our inmate count. pals says the closest center at this time is located in waterloo. and right now - nearly a third of iowa's prison inmates are suffering from a mental illness according to state officials.