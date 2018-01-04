Speech to Text for Iowa debt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

according to a new numbers from the iowa state treasury report...the state has accumulated more than 450- million dollars in debt during the last fiscal year. iowa debt-vo-1 iowa debt-vo-4 that's a three- percent increase from the year before...meaning iowa governments now owe nearly sixteen billion dollars. we spoke to those in local government...wh o say the state has slowed down how much money they're giving out to counties...schoo l systems and city governments...f orcing them to have to find other means for projects like bridges and streets. one person we spoke with says to make a change in the way local goverments are funded...people need to get more involved.xxx iowa debt-sot-1 iowa debt-sot-2 we elect all of these officials right but then what we do is we let them go after that. they do their thing. now we do have some level of trust with them. but we as citizens need to go to the city council meetings we as citizens need to go to the capital more and understanding what is going on in there. iowa debt-sot-3 those with the city of mason city say some of the ways they have funded projects are through bonding and borrowing from banks...along with rebate agreements.