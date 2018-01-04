Speech to Text for MN HS BB Rankings (1/3)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

knew the austin boys basketball team was going to be good again. -the pack finished second last year.. and they are back in the state tournament picture one more time. packers move to 2-vbox-5 nx fp multi line video box:mn hs bb rankings 3a) #2 austin 4a) #9 john marshall 2a #3) caledonia - but take a look at this... the newest state basketball rankings are out today.. and the packers are climbing all the way to number two in class 3- a... the only team ranked higher... de-la- salle.. the team austin lost to.. in the title game last winter. - john marshall is holding steady in the 4a poll at number nine.. and caledonia is third in class 2-a. / gb rankings-vbox-4