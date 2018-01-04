wx_icon Mason City -4°

Mentoring Program

Stars Mentoring Program is in need of more mentors to help at-risk youth.

Posted: Wed Jan 03 17:11:20 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 03 17:11:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Mentoring Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

january is national mentoring month... and one local program is asking for your help. mentoring-vo-1 mentoring-vo-2 the stars mentoring program based in albert lea serves 25 at-risk youth in their program with just over 20 mentors. with a long waiting list...those with the program say they're in need of more help. they're looking for mentors...and say this is a chance to make a big difference in someone's life.xxx mentoring-sot-1 mentoring-sot-2 "having that person, that go-to person to go to even ya know when things are all crumbling around you." mentoring-sot-3 to find out how you can become a mentor... check out this story on k-i-m-t dot com. you can find it under local news. /

