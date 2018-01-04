Speech to Text for New Apartment Complex

"Behind me is the site where a new 36-unit apartment complex will be built." Organizers broke ground on the project in downtown Pine Island. The apartments will be market-rate with no income restrictions. Pine Island Mayor Rod Steele says these apartments not only fill a need in this community... but surrounding communities. "We wanted on this particular project in our downtown core to be more inclusive of the entire population. We want everyone to feel welcome, whatever their demographic. We have a couple proposals on the table to address that low-income housing however and it's going to be in another area but it won't be downtown." "Construction is set to start within the week. In Pine Island, Calyn Thompson, KIMT News 3." The apartments are expected to be finished by the fall.