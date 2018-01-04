wx_icon Mason City -4°

New Apartment Complex

The new project could help fill part of a need for affordable housing.

Posted: Wed Jan 03 17:07:59 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 03 17:07:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

New Apartment Complex



more.xxx apt options-llvosot-1 apt options-llvosot-3 "behind me is the site where a new 36-unit apartment complex will be built." lowerthird2line:new apartment complex pine island, mn organizers broke ground on the project in downtown pine island. the apartments will be market- rate with no income restrictions. pine island mayor rod steele says these apartments not only fill a need in this community... but surrounding communities. apt options-llvosot-4 "we wanted on this particular project in our downtown core to be more inclusive of the entire population. we want everyone to feel welcome, whatever their demographic. we have a couple proposals on the table to address that low-income housing however and it's going to be in another area but it won't be downtown." apt options-llvosot-5 "construction is set to start within the week. in pine island, calyn thompson, kimt news 3." the apartments are expected to be finished by the fall.

