Speech to Text for Police Response to Psych Calls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the number of calls to police involving mental health crises continues to rise across the state and in our area. in olmsted county...law enforcement officials refer to them as "psych calls." in the past year...the number of psych calls has gone up twenty percent for the rochester police department. mental health program-stnger-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on how officers are handling these types of calls.xxx mental health program-llpkg-1 mental health program-llpkg-2 "i just had a bunch of things adding up and eventually just kind of snapped. it's something that will happen with most people with my condition." ryan davis has suffered with major depressive disorder for nearly two decades. it's an illness that last month - landed him behind bars in mankato. lowerthird2line:ryan davis mankato, mn "i ended up having a crisis one day and my wife had called local to try and get me the help that i needed to get me into a 72 hour hold. i was in a frantic state of mind, pretty scared and there was a little bit of a struggle and i ended up getting taken to the hospital." mental health program-llpkg-3 however after being treated for three days in the hospital davis was told he was being released to police custody. he was charged with obstructing legal process - a gross misdemeanor. he says his time in jail fueled his desire to raise awareness about mental health and the way its handled in the criminal justice system. "mental illness is not a crime, it's an illness and there's help." sgt. paul gronholz with the rochester police department says they understand that the help a person needs is not always a jail cell. mental health program-llpkg-6 "we take all of that into account; what kind of resources would best help if that resources is to be hospitalized for a while that's fine with us, there may be charges in some cases absolutely in some cases people will be taken to jail but i think that is the vast minority of the psych related calls we go on." mental health program-llpkg-4 in rochester and olmsted county - 60-70 percent of patrol officers are certified in crisis intervention training - which is higher than the national and state averages. mental health program-llpkg-5 last year - governor mark dayton passed legislation mandating such training for all officers in the state. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / as far as the increased number of psych calls...r- p-d believes it's not a bad thing...rather a sign that people are more comfortable talking about mental illness and reaching out for help. / influenza-stnger-2 it's