Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-3-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-main-4 this is our second day in a row of having afternoon temperatures rise above 0 degrees, but our nights have continued to fall below 0. that's what will happen again for tonight with lows in the lower double digits below 0. wind chills will range between -15 and -25 degrees for thursday morning. weather-live-2 tyler, it's certainly no secret...it's been very, very cold all across the country. thanks to these extremely cold temperatures and dry conditions our inboxes have been flooded with picture upon picture of the atmopsheric phenomonon known as sun dogs! check these out... weather-live-5 weather-live-4 viewers have been capturing some incredible shots of sun dogs all across our area. sun dogs are one of several members of the sun halo family, samed as such because of the noticable ring they create around the sun itself. they're caused by the refraction and scattering of sunlight by ice crystals suspended in the atmopshere and almost act as a mirror creating two patches of light to the left and right of the sun. interestingly enough, halos can be seen at any time of the year - not just the winter. high flying cirrus clouds, made of ice cystals themselves, are known to scatter sunlight even in the summer. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. we'll see some more sunshine for thursday morning, but a few afternoon clouds will drift in from the west and will leave us mostly cloudy for thursday night. friday will be back in the single digits above 0 with some sunshine. warmer temperatures will arrive just in time for the weekend as highs move into the lower double digits for saturday and then the 20's for sunday. there will be a chance for some isolated snow on sunday with nothing major expected for accumulation. we'll continue to cool back down next week with highs dropping from the 20's on monday down to the single digits for highs next wednesday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: double digits below 0. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. thursday: partly cloudy. highs: single digits above 0. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. lows: double digits below 0. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. thank you tyler. /