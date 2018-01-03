Speech to Text for Study author discusses hysterectomy research

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the second most common surgery among women. and now - new research from mayo clinic could help a lot of women decide whether they want to undergo the procedure. kimt news three's calyn thompson talked to the author of the study at mayo clinic. calyn - what did she have to say?xxx hysterectomy health risks-lvo-2 amy - a hysterectmoy is the removal of a uterus. lots of studies show that when you also remove ovaries during a hysterectomy... it can cause long-term health risks like cardiovascular disease. hysterectomy health risks-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:hysterectomy health risks rochester, mn so researchers at mayo clinic wanted to see what would happen when women have hysterectomies without taking out their ovaries. and they still found an increase in cardiovascular disease. the author of this research tells me they were able to study local women right here in olmsted county as part of the rochester epidemiology project - or rep. she says her team was able to follow the women for more than a decade - which made their research even more accurate.xxx hysterectomy health risks-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. shannon laughlin-tommaso mayo clinic study author & ob-gyn "most hysterectomies occur before menopause and cardiovascular disease doesn't really start to occur until years later, so the advantage of the rep was that we were able to follow these women for over 20 years on average and we really could see the accumulation of that disease where as if you only study them for less than 10 years, you may not see that." the author hopes this research will give women support to ask questions and seek other alternatives to hysterectomies. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. if you are seeking an alternative option to a hysterectomy - consult with your doctor before making any major decisions. / live wx