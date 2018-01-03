Speech to Text for Powerball and Megamillions jackpots hit $400 million

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

holding their breath waiting for the powerball jackpot drawing tonight. both the power ball and mega millions jackpots are now worth more than 4 hundred million dollars each. this is the first time that this has ever happened. mayo field-vo-1 lowerthird2line:powerball and megamillions jackpots kimt news 3 the powerball has rolled over 19 times... but your odds of winning may not be what you want to hear. according to powerball-the odds of winning the jackpot tonight are one in over 292 million. but that's not cooling down anyones powerball fever...xxx mayo field-sot-1 lowerthird2line:deb christenson rochester, mn "earlier today i had a lady come in and she purchased 45 powerball tickets which is 90 dollars worth". the drawing tonight for powerball will be at 10 p-m while the megamillions drawing will be on friday at the same time. ticket buyers are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets as anyone can claim a blank ticket. /