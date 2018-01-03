Speech to Text for How does your state rank in traffic safety?

a new study suggests both iowa and minnesota are home to some of the nation's safest drivers. car insurance comparison dot com is judging drivers using five different categories-- the state's fatality rate, failure to obey traffic-control devices, drunk driving, careless driving, and speeding. keep in mind the lower you are on the list--the better. iowa is sitting at 51st while minnesota is sitting at 50th. the biggest differences between the two states when it comes to their ranks is accidents involving a driver impaired by alcohol. in that category - minnesota ranked 15th while iowa is ranked 42nd. one driver we spoke to says he's not surprised by the ranking. blaine schlawin johnston, ia blaine - seems pretty safe to me every time i drive around i really don't have issues with people. i always use my turn signal and its seems like other people do to the same. and the numbers are in when it comes to fatality rates for each state in 20-17. minnesota saw three hundred and 48 traffic fatalities---iowa saw three hundred and 29. both states saw a drop compared to 20- 16. in minnesota - fatalities were at their lowest since 19-43. the iowa state patrol credits the state's crackdown on texting while driving and the lack of snow this winter for the low number of traffic fatalities. in minnesota - the state patrol says more people were driving sober... wearing seatbelts... and staying focused behind the wheel.