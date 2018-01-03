Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 1-3-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(((weather at wall(((after the light snow overnight, temperatures have dipped back to near zero and below for this morning. also, some more covered to partially covered roads is what you can expect for your morning commute, mostly in lesser travelled and residential areas. the sun will return for today but the winds will be around 12 to 18 mph which will cause patchy blowing snow. the winds will calm down to 5 to 10 mph for tonight and for tomorrow. highs will stay just above zero with near 10 degrees below zero lows for the rest of the week. the weekend will feature more cloud cover than sunshine with highs moving into the teens for saturday and even the 20's for sunday. there will be a chance for some isolated snowfall on sunday. next week will be in the teens and twenties for highs just before another cold blast on wednesday. today: becoming mostly sunny/patchy blowing snow. highs: single digits above 0. winds: northwest at 12 to 18 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: double digits below 0. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. thanks jon. utah senator (((weather at wall(((after the light snow overnight, temperatures have dipped back to near zero and below for this morning. also, some more covered to partially covered roads is what you can expect for your morning commute, mostly in