Speech to Text for Bachmann considering senate seat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

while smith will step into the role tomorrow and plans to officially run for the position herself - representative michelle bachmann says she is also considering running in the special election later this year. bachmann gained national attention in 20- 12 when she sought the republican nomination in the presidential election. though some may be excited for a change - we spoke with a man who says he's sad to see al franken go. xxx bachmann senate-sot-1 bachmann senate-sot-2 "well i really wish he could stay because i think he would be-he was doing a good job." the senate special election will take place on november 6th.