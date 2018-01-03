wx_icon Mason City 15°

wx_icon Albert Lea 12°

wx_icon Austin 14°

wx_icon Charles City 15°

wx_icon Rochester 12°

Clear

Bachmann considering senate seat

The special election will take place on November 6th.

Posted: Tue Jan 02 20:59:07 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 20:59:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Bachmann considering senate seat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

while smith will step into the role tomorrow and plans to officially run for the position herself - representative michelle bachmann says she is also considering running in the special election later this year. bachmann gained national attention in 20- 12 when she sought the republican nomination in the presidential election. though some may be excited for a change - we spoke with a man who says he's sad to see al franken go. xxx bachmann senate-sot-1 bachmann senate-sot-2 "well i really wish he could stay because i think he would be-he was doing a good job." the senate special election will take place on november 6th.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events