Speech to Text for "It's a New Beginning Mason City"

"it's a new beginning mason city" that is the tone of newly seated mayor bill schickel's state of the city address. state of the city-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mayor gives "state of the city" address mason city, ia it is an honor to present my state of the city message as one of my first acts as your new mayor schickel focused on the visions for mason city addressing the new three council members, the river city renaissance project and bringing people to mason city to fill what he says are over one thousand job openings throughout the city. schickel also says the city needs to work to bring new recreational activity for tourists and residents and says it's important to try and bring a more positive-- supportive attitude towards those living in the city. xxx state of the city-sot-1 state of the city-sot-2 this is a really new beginning for the city of mason city and i couldn't be more excited. we have a new beginning in so many different areas. this is mayor schickel's nineth state of the city address. rochester's state of the city address takes place during tomorrow night's city council meeting.