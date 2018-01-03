Speech to Text for Local highlights (1/2)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tic west standings. - for garrigan... its a shot to climb into a tie for first.. as we reach the seasons second half. garrigan at fc boys-vo-5 garrigan at fc boys-vo-3 - this is the first of two games between the conferences foes this season. - as expected this one is close...indians with the slight lead....and it's because of effort like this...micah lambert on the second try gets it to go and get the foul - but the golden bears can shoot...brad capesius is left wide open and he makes it worth while knocking down three. - tj schnurr having a great night for garrigan...he hits the 15 footer to get within one - but the indians can knock em down from outside as well...avery busta in the corner sinks the triple - bears trying to get that lead to switch one more time. nice floater here for john joyce... - but here's the highlight of the night sam synder slams it home lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball (5) garrigan forest city 58 56 final - but garrigan has the final say...great backdoor feed to schnurr...58- 56 bears win. / sta at nk boys-vo-4 sta at nk boys-vo-2 - the saint ansgar boys have won three in a row.. they are at n-k tonight. - vikes are feeling good early in this one... joshua jaspers passed on the christmas cookies.. instead... he went for the jumpers... three ball starts the scoring. - saints answer in transition... ethan kirchgatter finishes with the right hand. - vikes counter.. with some power... joshua fick... muscles in the bucket... through the defense. - team red.. gets the win.. theres some handles from ethan.. then a great pass to ryan cole for two more. - saints win.. 53- 36. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs boys basketball st. ansgar n-k 53 36 final austin at century boys-vo-5 austin at century boys-vo-2 - the austin boys are going for a 9 and oh start tonight.. at century and they've got a crown to cheer them on. - packers duoth gach tosses to senior agwa obang... theres a nice bucket in traffic. - but i tell you what century comes to play in this one.. canon tweed... drops home the baseline floater. - and the panthers aren't done yet. - this one takes some teamwork. tweed drives it down to caden flodstrom... who goes up... and then gets a little help from macauley horvath for 2. - austin is back at it... ngor deng.... dongrin deng swishes his way to 3 points. - the packers go on a nice run late in the first half... tate hebrink... hits a three from top of the key. - austin... wins 72-60. / lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs boys basketball (8) austin century 72 60 final garrigan at fc girls-vo-4 garrigan at fc girls-vo-2 - back to forest city for another huge conference game on the girls side. - indians with five point lead in the fourth...hannah anderson driving...what a left handed shot there. - back to a four point game until kelsey koch fighting in the paint gets the whistle and watches her shot fall - but these golden bears fire back...jenna boelter hitting the three makes it a four point game under 4 minutes left - then kaylyn meyers driving baseline ties it at 38 with 14 seconds to spare lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball (11) garrigan (12) forest city 38 45 f/ot - we head to o-t but brea dillavou seals it at the line 45-38, a big win for f-c g-b..xxx garrigan at fc girls-sot-3 lowerthird2line:dusty meyn forest city basketball coach defensively on the defensive end boelter averages 20 pts a game we held we to 12 everybody else, we held every body under their average tonight and that's huge we had two kids who were coming off a flu over christmas break. bk at wh girls-vo-4 bk at wh girls-vo-2 - the west hancock girls have won four straight... tonight they host b-k. - eagles are wasting no time tonight in the first kelly leerar drives for the layin - leerar with the ball again but this time she passes it off to maddie eisenman for the corner three - west hancock winning the turnover battle early sydney hudspeth off the steal drops one to amanda chizek for the bucket lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball b-k (6) west hancock 23 82 final eagles roll on..here's a three of rachel leerar...82-23. / sta nk girls-vo-5 sta nk girls-vo-3 - the st ansgar girls are hoping to climb over the 500 mark... with a win over n-k. - saints are building on a 3rd quarter lead...look at the left hand from the freshman... thats hali anderson. - vikes fight their way back into it... paige oleson... walks right into a three pointer... give the senior all three of those. -but the saints get that 6th win... there is two more from anderson underneath. - s-t-a wins.. 54- 29. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball st. ansgar n-k 54 29 final michigan at iowa men-vo-4 michigan at