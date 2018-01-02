Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-2-18)

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 we managed to finally make it back above 0 degrees today for the first time since friday night. a quick moving cold front will move through tonight and will bring some light snowfall. minor accumulations are likely. overnight lows will fall back below 0 for many of us tonight. plan on sunshine returning for wednesday with highs in the single digits above 0. another cold night is on the way for wednesday night with lows in the double digits below 0. the rest of the week will be pretty quiet with a chance for flurries on thursday and then more sunshine on friday. the weekend will feature more cloud cover than sunshine with highs moving into the teens for saturday and even the 20's for sunday. next week will be in the teens for highs as well with a chance for snow next tuesday. tonight: light snow early/mostly cloudy. lows: single digits below 0. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph. wednesday: becoming mostly sunny. highs: single digits above 0. winds: northwest at 12 to 18 mph. wednesday night: partly cloudy. lows: double digits below 0. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you tyler. / superbowl-vo-3 the 20-18