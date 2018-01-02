Speech to Text for Legal questions regarding lieutenant governor transition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

as minnesota lieutenant governor tina smith get set to take over a seat in the u-s senate... current state senate president michelle fischbach is poised to become the state's next lieutenant governor. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with a political analyst today about how fischbach is planning to keep her senate seat. she joins us live to exlpain why it's causing conflict at the state capitol.xxx lt gov what's next-lvo-2 amy - dr. eric shoars calls this a constitutional issue and sees a lawsuit in the near future. lt gov what's next-lvo-4 lowerthirdcourtesy:file lt. governor concerns kimt news 3 that's because according to the constitutional guidelines... a person can't be both lieutenant governor and the leader of the senate. dr. shoars says it's unlikely fischbach will give up her senate seat as republicans hang on to just a 2-seat majority. but based on the state constitution... she'll have to take on the role of lieutenant governor. her seat would then be up for a special election or governor dayton could appoint someone. right now - republicans are just focused on keeping their power in the senate.xxx lt gov what's next-lsot-3 lowerthird2line:dr. eric shoars political analyst "so if the republicans were to lose the senate, they potentially could become a minority party that really can't do anything but obstruct which coming up with the next election, you want to be seen as having a message and a positive agenda, not simply standing in the way of a party that you don't agree with." as far as governor dayton goes... dr. shoars says republicans aren't too concerned about him since he's about to complete his last term. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. smith is set to take over al franken's senate seat tomorrow. franken resigned last month following multiple sexual misconduct allegations. /