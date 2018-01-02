Speech to Text for Experiencing the big game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

superbowl is putting minnesota on the global stage. tickets are starting right now at 35- hundred dollars-so not everyone will be able to make it to the game... but that doesn't mean you can't be fully emersed in the experience. superbowl-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:nfl experiencing superbowl excitement kimt news 3 for the ten days leading up to the big game-there will be an interactive theme park at the minneapolis convention center called superbowl experience. it will be complete with autograph sessions with players and interactive games. there will also be a lineup of completely free concerts open to the public at the nicollet mall. and if all of that isn't enough to get you pumped for game day...xxx superbowl-sot-1 lowerthird2line:katie clark sieben former commissioner, department of employment and economic development "the bold north zip line directly over the mississippi river. so it will be a hundred feet high and zip liners will zip line 750 feet over the mississippi river into downtown minneapolis." she tells us that minnesota is fully prepared for all of the tourists and people are looking forward to showing everyone what a great host minnesota can be. / tomorrow -