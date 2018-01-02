Speech to Text for Crisis Intervention provides new program for girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new study from northwestern university shows nearly 500 12 to 18 year old girls reported negative experiences with sexting and over two-thirds had been asked to send explicit images of themselves to someone else. now - a new free group designed to help teenage girls in our area will soon be available. crisis intervention program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:girls krew group mason city, ia crisis intervention services in mason city is launching "girls krew" this month - for girls ages 10 through 14. the goal is for them to talk about healthy relationships.. build confidence and self-esteem. executive dirctor of crisis intervention services mary ingham says at a young age - it is very important to help girls learn about resources in the community.xxx crisis intervention program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mary ingham exec. dir. of crisis intervention services because there is so many activities geared for younger children and older teenage and then there is this group right in the middle that group of 10 to 14 year olds where there is just a lot of growing in those years but not a lot of activities geared to that age so we really wanted to hit that." a total of twelve girls are signed up for the first class in january. those who would like to particpate in future groups should conatact crisis intervetion for more information. /