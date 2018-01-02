Speech to Text for Affordable housing coalition called out on requirement

a new effort aimed at finding solutions to the lack of affordable housing in rochester is receiving some backlash from local organizations. last month the rochester area foundation announced the creation of the "coalition for rochester area housing". it's a collaborative community program to acquire - invest - manage and distribute funds and resources to create affordable and workforce- priced housing. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has been looking deeper into this issue - she joins us live in rochester... ...deedee what are these organizations speaking out against? / housing coalition-lvo-3 amy - they're calling on the coalition to drop a requirement laid out in the founding charter that says to be a member of the coalition leadership council - an individual or group has to contribute at least 250- thousand dollars to the rochester area housing fund. housing coalition-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:organizations speak out against housing coalition requirement kimt news 3 in a joint statement - a half a dozen rochester- based organizations including communities united for rochester empowerment or cure - are speaking out against this requirement arguing that participating in decision making must include community members beyond those who can - quote- buy their way in.xxx housing coalition-lsotvo-1 lowerthird2line:kamau wilkins rochester for justice "it's going to exclude a lot of marginalized voices; people who can't afford a quarter of a million dollars. they've offered up the idea that there would be kind of two committees one that was a decision making committee and another that was like an information gathering committee. for us i think that feels rather exploited." lowerthird2line:rochester area foundation responds kimt news 3 those at the rochester area foundation tell us they're "disappointed" by the joint- statement and say the leadership council is not the sole decision making body and that the entire process of the coalition is where decisions get made.xxx housing coalition-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:steve borchardt housing initiative director, raf "we're going to want input from all walks of life we're going to want expertise, we're going to want building expertise financing expertise, information from the community as to what emerging trends are so we know the kinds of housing that we have to create will meet the demand at the price point where it's necessary." borchardt tells me that he and members of cure already had plans to meet on thursday to further discuss the coalition's functions. he adds it's unfortunate they chose to publically attack the r-a-f before that meeting. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. to view the list of the organizations that signed the joint statement -