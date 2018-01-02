Speech to Text for Wintertime house fires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

say the coldest days of the year like we are experiencing now are when they see the most fires during the winter. according to the u-s fire administration - around 11 percent of the fires are caused by heat sources. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live in the newsroom now with how to keep yourself safe during the cold snap - brian.xxx fish hook salad-nrvo-2 amy i just got off the phone with the mason city fire department. firefighters say they haven't seen a fire yet this winter that has been caused by a space heater or other heat source - but say it is something to pay attention to. fish hook salad-nrvo-1 lowerthird2line:heating your house safely mason city, ia those we spoke with say you should keep your space heaters away from combustable materials. in fact - you want to give your heater some space from all items in your homee ... they say nothing should be within two to three feet. one person we spoke to lives in an apartment and says he worries about others potentially starting a fire by leaving their space heaters on.xxx fish hook salad-nrsot-1 lowerthird2line:brendon moe mason city, ia i don't have a space heater but it does kind of worry me that other residents might keep them on during the day when they arent there especially if they have pets or anything that might knock it over amy - moe tells me he did have a space heater in the past... but he says he paid great attention in order to avoid starting a fire. live in mason city - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. fire officials also say to plug the heater directly into a wall outlet and avoid using a power strip. / reynolds lawsuit-vo-3