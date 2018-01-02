Speech to Text for How to stop the spread of the flu

we first told you yesterday about a spike of flu cases this past week. iowa is categorized as "regional" for influenza activity, while minnesota recently jumped to the highest category ? "widespread." audra rinard (rine?ard) is a registered pharmacist. she says getting the flu vaccination is the biggest defense against the sickness. using hand sanitizer will also lend a hand in preventing the flu from spreading. she says cold temperatures are one reason for the spike. well this time of year we're all trapped inside. so when it is spread, usually we're all just inside, the air isn't circulating like it normally does, so that's why we usually see a jump of cases in the winter. the cdc is recommending all hospitalized patients and people highly susceptible to the flu, which includes the very young and the very old, take antivirals