Speech to Text for forecast 1.2.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kept us this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( clear skies have kept us very cold this am with temperatures around 3:30 am still well below that zero mark. the frigid air will remain in control through the early morning hours with the sun helping to warm us into the positives before the clouds begin to arrive this afternoon. the cloud cover will provide us with more steady temperatures through the rest of the evening, with overnight lows looking to bottom out around 01f. with the increasing cloud cover we also see a chance isolated light snowfall and flurries. a wind chill warning/adviso ry remains in effect for the area through this afternoon as wind chills could dip to around ?35 degrees due to increased wind speeds from the southwest. wednesday, we clear back up and cool back off with a high of 51f where we look to remain on the positive side for afternoon highs all the way into next week. however, overnight lows will still provide a dangerous array of cold temperatures and wind chills through the week. warmer air arrives this weekend alongside a chance for some more light snowfall on sunday. today: increasing clouds highs: around 11. winds: southwest at 10 to 25 mph. tonight: isolated flurries/mostl y cloudy lows: near 0. winds: northwest 5 to 15 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny highs: around 5. thanks jon.