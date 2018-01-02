Speech to Text for Warming centers busy during cold snap

during this recent cold snap... the community has been coming together to help those in need of a warm place to stay. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in the studio with more on how (warming centers are helping people during these extremely cold temperatures. good morning arielle... thats right... with temperatures at or below zero for some time now... warming centers have been extra busy this week trying to accommodate people who need a place to stay warm. opening it's doors to both guests and their furry friends.... the salvation army warming center in rochester is seeing close to 30 people a night. guests can come in for a warm place to sleep, warm food, and even warm clothes to take with them. the warming center coordinator says he and volunteers are working to be extra helpful during dangerously when im here i let guests in. so 5 o clock instead of 7 o clock. we've had volunteers who've hung out a little longer in the morning to make sure people can stay. we'd like to do more in that respect but again we're working with the volunteers that we have and what they're able to do. hurlebaus (hurl?le?boss) told me when warming centers aren't available, guests say they've slept in garages and stairways, less concerned about temperatures but doing anything to escape the wind. did they have any trouble finding voulenteers since the timing of the cold weather matched up with the holiday season? the salvation army at first had some troubles getting volunteers for the warming center but have been able to increase the amount of volunteers to about 150.