West Hancock girls emulating past state tourney squad

at the west hancock girls basketball team you can't help but notice similarities from the last state tournament team to come out of britt... wh gbb-vo-3 wh gbb-vo-2 that 2011-2012 squad who put up a 25 and 1 record had a pair of sisters...so does this current roster with kelly and rachel leerar who led the team in scoring...that state tourney team had a big post that crashed the boards...and so does this team in amanda chizek...now you look at their 8 and 1 record and 6th rated status and you can't help but think maybe there will be one more similarity, ending the season down at state.xxx wh gbb-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:paul sonius west hancock girls basketball coach i do think that the idea that you got sisters and he got the big post player work pretty well built like a blast about that team supper i think this team shoots the ball better and that team probably plays present defense a little bit better wh gbb-sotgx-5 lowerthird2line:kelly leerar west hancock senior we look at that team a lot we look up to them on how they play defense somehow they fastbreak and there are role models in this wh gbb-sotgx-4 the eagles return to action tomorrow night where they take on belmond klemme. / the holiday