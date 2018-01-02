Speech to Text for Clear Lake's Nelson starts high school career off strong

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

never fail...year in and year out clear lake always has at least one wrestler contending for a state title...from the colon brothers, to ryan leisure...and now eric faught... cl nelson-vo-1 cl nelson-vo-4 but i think were starting to see another in the making...freshma n sam nelson...curren tly ranked 5th at 106 he's impressing the state and his coach mike lester...who says nelson's not one to pull off the flashy move but sticks to the basics and executes them to perfection...wre stling almost mistake free and capitalizing on his opponents missteps while having fun along the way.xxx cl nelson-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:sam nelson clear lake freshman it's just fun just to be in the environment and just with the people that are here it's just a blast cl nelson-sotgx-5 lowerthird2line:mike lester clear lake wrestling coach he works hard he's very methodical and the way he thinks about different maneuvers and when i talk to him you can actually see him working through the moves in his head and also with his body to so he's actually taking stuff and very coachable which is very great for the kid cl nelson-sotgx-4 nelson and his lion teammates kick off 20-18 with a home triangular thursday. vikes two seed-vo-1