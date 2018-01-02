Speech to Text for 2017 Year in Review

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we're just a little over an hour away from ringing in the new year but before we say hello to 2018 the sports department wanted to say goodbye to 2017 and everything it had to offer from heartwarming stories to state titles...it was a grand 365 days.xxx stories of the year-pkg-1 stories of the year-pkg-2 we start 2017 on the basektball court...a heartfelt story for a girl who's heart kept her from playing the game she loved...the hampton dumont community rallied around kaci arjes who was diagnosed with hypertophic cardio myopthy. in mid february we hit the state wrestling mats where lake mills returned as a team...the bulldogs took third at the state duals. just a few days later it was the indivuduals turn and like always north iowa athletes did not disappoint...eigh t local wrestlers made it to championship saturday took gold including mason citys cullan schriever, riceville's chance throndson, clear lake's ryan leisure, osage's brock jennnings, lake mills slade sifuentes, and mason city's isaac bartel. we finished february on the state hardwood...both the crestwood and clear lake ladies qualified for the state tournament but ran into tough opponents in their quarterfinals in march we headed back to the mats...this time in minnesota for state duals...the kasson mantorville dynasty continued claiming their second straight state title... on the individual side the success continued...eigh t state champs came out of southern minnesota...four being from k-m the most the school has ever had in one season...keaton schorr, noah ryan, patrick kennedy, and brady berge all took gold back to iowa and back to the well we go in early march for the ghv boys who made their state appearance after beating osage in a thrilling sub state final in minnesota it was nrheg who represented our area at state...the panther ladies led by the wagner twins finished their season with a win in the consolation round... the boys also fell in the state quarterfinals with a heartbreaking overtime loss but it was the austin boys who made the deepest run...the pack rolled all the way to the state championship game finishing as state runner up 2017 was big for niacc's wal khat too...who won a national championship at the njcaa indoor championship in march in the 800 meter race. in may we hit the blue oval for state track and field...where we saw multiple state champs...saint ansgars cole willert in the 400 meter hurdles...rockf ord's alyssa staudt in high jump, north butler's nicole heeran in discus...north unions riley bauer in the mile and lakemills' shuttle hurdle relay team all took gold. end of may clear lake golf showed what they were all about the boys squad took first as a team...and emily snelling won her third straight state individual title. first of june we were back in des moines for another state tournament appearance from the ghv boys...this time it was for boys soccer. in the end of june the court of dreams in rural floyd county reopened...hosti ng a youth tournament for some of the best tennis players in iowa and minnesota all in memory of alex kuhn in july charles city lost a great person and athlete...logan luft...and just days later michael blockus gave his own state wrestling medals to the luft family to be buried with logan. as it started to heat up outside so did local softball teams...central springs, north union, and charles city made the trip back to state...and the comets took fourth... north iowa was well represented at the state baseball tournament once again in 20-17...mason city fought through adversity to finish out their season at principal park and the newman boys hit their way to another state championship. back in north iowa ragbrai came through town...and people shared their stories along the way in october tons of runners competed in state cross country in fort dodge...multiple local place winners and one state champ...north union's riley bauer for the second straight season. just before october the austin boys continued to make a name for themselves...thi s time on the pitch...the packer boys ran an undefeated season all the way to the state semifinals...whe re they fell in double o- t...austin settled for third. november was just as eventful...it started on the volleyball court where osage returned to state and this time got a tournmanet victory before falling in the semis. and it ended on the gridiron where riceville, garrigan, west hancock, saint ansgar, belmond klemme, clear lake all made the playoffs and the saints advanced to the semifinal in the uni dome for the secomd straight season.