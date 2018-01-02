Speech to Text for New Year's Baby

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in rochester will celebrate a very special birthday. new years baby-vo-1 new years baby-vo-4 this is sokun monyboramey khay . she's the first baby born in 20- 18 at the olmsted medical center in rochester. weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces... she made her appearance this morning at 1:01. her dad realizes she shares her birthday with someone very important in their culture.xxx new years baby-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sovimouth khay father of new year's baby "that's why i found out that the buddha born the same day. my baby's born the same day as buddha." tease 3-sot-1