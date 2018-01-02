wx_icon Mason City -12°

Outdoor pet concerns

What to do if you are concerned about an animal

Posted: Mon Jan 01 20:44:47 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 01 20:44:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Outdoor pet concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the humane society says if you see something that concerns you- to not be afraid to call. there are state mandated requirements for outdoor shelters though some feel that pets really shouldn't be left out in this weather regardless. "you should bring all your dogs or all your animals in. i mean they get cold as well especially in these temperatures too."

