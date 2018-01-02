wx_icon Mason City -13°

Power Outages & Extreme Cold

Power outages reported in our area left some without heat in very cold temperatures.

Posted: Mon Jan 01 17:16:45 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 01 17:16:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

and power outages thorughout our viewing area... some residents were without heat. cold power-vo-1 cold power-vo-3 last night - a few residents in albert lea were without power for a while because of a downed transmission line. today - we spoke to the mason city fire department who says they have received a number calls related to furnaces going out...which is a concern during this time of the year. xxx cold power-sot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. richard paulson mason city fire dept. "the problem we have with those people are running portable heaters trying to keep their house warm and with the sub- zero tempertaures it is realy hard to do." captain paulson says portable heaters can overload the circuit which can cause house fires. / yesterday

