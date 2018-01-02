Speech to Text for 2018 Resolutions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

people use as they enter into the new year...with resolutions on their mind. kimt news 3 stefante randall spoke to several people about how they plan to make changes in their life as we enter into 2018. she joins us live now in mason city. stefante?xxx ny resolutions mos-lintro-2 katie- earlier today i spoke to two residents who says their mainoals for 2018 is to make healthier food choices and breaking bad habits in efforts to live a longer life.xxx ny resolutions mos-lpkg-2 ny resolutions mos-lpkg-3 at the young age of 14 - kayli bang started drinking alcohol. in 2018 she says her new year's resoultion is to stay sober. lowerthird2line:kayli bang mason city, ia "i have a year and two months in right now and it feel amazing. new years was a little hard and getting through the new year but at the end of the day i have to think about my kids." ny resolutions mos-lpkg-6 one goal that kayli would like to achieve is becoming an advocate for those who are going through alcohol addiction. "to see more people get excited about sobriety maybe some more younger groups we have the aa groups and older generation but i like to see some of the younger people get involved." mason city resident chuck grieman has a similar resolution.. he plans to put the cigarrettes down. lowerthird2line:chuck grieman mason city, ia "the biggest thing for me is i've been smoking for 38 years and i've recenty obtained chanets so im going to give that a try there hopefully with the proper mindset thst will help me get over the smoking habit." ny resolutions mos-lpkg-7 he says staying focused and committed to improving his health is the driving force that is going to help him. "self displine, it's all about self displine for quitting primarily anything whether it's eating, cigarettes or whatever it happens to be. as for kayli - she credits her two kids for pushing her to make changes in her life while also being a change agent to help others. "don't be silient and let people know what you are feeling because you are gong to have triggers and to say that you would'nt is not reasonable..even here right now there is beer behind me, but i sell it i dont do it and you just have to overcome that." nx fp multi line:2017 type 5 resolutions statistic brain lose weight / healthier eating life / self impro ... according to statistic brain research institute.. the top five new years resolutions for 2017 were.. to lose weight / healthier eating ..life / self improvements..b etter financial decisions...quit smoking and do do more exciting things. reporting in mason city- stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante.