Speech to Text for Fire Dept. Helps Lower Insurance Rates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

department is helping lower home insurance costs for residents in their district. insurance rates tend to go up the farther you are from a fire hydrant and fire station... water haul-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fire department helps lower insurance rates plymouth, ia but the plymouth fire department is now more capable of extinguishing fires in rural and neigboring areas now that they are certified to haul water. the certification could lower residents' insurance rates between 30 to 40 percent-- even for those living in rock falls. according to the fire department - it will impact those who live within five road miles of the plymouth fire department. even those who work for the department are impacted by the changes. xxx water haul-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief joe rowe plymouth fire department no one wants to pay more for something than they have to and i guess growing up on a rural farm outside of this area you know seeing rural barn fires and then when i got on to the department seeing rural structure fires here all of our rural fire departments around us do this. chief rowe says folks can talk to their insurance agent about lowering their rates starting february first.