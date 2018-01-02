Speech to Text for National Home Fire Campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fire2.jpg over the past week...at least nine people were killed in house fires in iowa...and at least six in minnesota. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from our rochester studio to show us how local efforts in a national campaign is aiming to keep us safe from deadly blazes...calyn? katie - the american red cross is launching the national home fire campaign fire campaign-lvo-1 fire campaign-lvo-3 with hopes of preventing fatal house fires like this one. the red cross urges every household in america to take two simple steps that can save lives. check your existing smoke alarms to make sure they're working properly...and practice fire drills with your family. the rochester fire department is urging people to pay attention to their heat sources in this cold weather. xxx fire campaign-lsot-1 fire campaign-lsot-3 "but this time of year, especially as we get into these really cold deep part of the winter, minnesota winter temperatures, people start using more space heaters, candles start coming out, we have holiday lighting, people are cooking more. there's just more potential ignition sources in people's homes this time of year." the fire department says you should have a smoke detector on every floor of the house...as well as in every bedroom. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. the goal of the national home fire campaign is to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries by twenty-five percent over the next five years. / water haul-vo-3 a local fire