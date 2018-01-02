Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-1-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-5 weather-main-4 happy new year! temperatures remained subzero today despite the sunshine as we go on hour 64 of subzero temperatures . we will extend our streak beyond 72 hours as lows tonight fall to near -16 degrees thanks to clear skies. a wind chill warning/advisor y remains in effect for the area through tomorrow as wind chills could dip to around -35 degrees. we start off sunny for tuesday with a decent breeze from the southwest up to around 20 mph that will boost our temperatures past zero and near 10 degrees . keep in mind though, wind chills on average will remain subzero the entire day. clouds build in the afternoon and may lead to a few stray flurries for tuesday evening, although i think we stay dry. wednesday, we clear back up - and cool back off with a high of 5 and a low of -2 in the morning. for thursday, we start the day around -12 degrees with a high of 2 and some isolated flurries throughout the day. friday, the sunshine returns with highs in the single digits. subzero lows continue into saturday morning but some warmer air returns over the weekend with highs near 16 on saturday with partly sunny skies. we stay above zero at night and warm to the mid/upper 20's on sunday with a quick snow chance! then, more arctic air settles in and our temperatures cool down again for next week. tonight: clear. lows: around - 16. winds: west southwest at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday: sunny start/increasin g pm clouds. highs: around 11. winds: southwest at 10 to 20 mph. tuesday night: isolated evening flurries/mostly cloudy. lows: around -2. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. due to extremely cold temperatures and