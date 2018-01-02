Speech to Text for Fireworks Complaints

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to buy fireworks for the next few days in iowa...but in mason city - it's now illegal to shoot them off. that's not stopping some from lighting the festive explosives. nye fireworks-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick spoke to local law enforcement about what they are seeing this holiday season. xxx nye fireworks-llvosot-1 nye fireworks-llvosot-2 the mason city police department received 31 disturbance calls between christmas eve and two a-m january first around half of those are directly related to fireworks. nye fireworks-llvosot-6 13 of those fireworks disturbance calls were reported as potential shots fired or complaints of fireworks. authorities say there may have been more calls about fireworks - but the way the calls are classified by dispatchers can make fireworks calls hard to single out. residents we spoke with say they'd like people to use the explosives in moderation. a woman from mason city says she heard a lot of fireworks shot off on new years eve. nye fireworks-llvosot-4 they were distant and i knew they were fireworks, i wasn't worried they were guns shots they were clearly fireworks. lowerthird2line:fireworks complaints mason city, ia in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. fireworks sales in iowa will end on january third. / ots:fire safety campaign