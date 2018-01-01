Speech to Text for Minimum wage increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation. nx fp multi line:new minimum wage rate for 2018 kimt news 3 $9.65/hour for large employers $7.87/hour for ... it will be raised to 9-dollars and 65-cents an hour for large employers and 7-dollars and 87-cents an hour for smaller businesses. it's estimated that 250- thousand hourly workers in minnesota will earn less than 9-65 an hour. one man we spoke with says this is a positive step for workers.xxx minimum wage increase-sot-1 minimum wage increase-sot-2 "ya know the working people need all the advantages they can get. a lot of people are struggling nowadays so any incentive to work harder i think is good." the training and youth wage rate will be 7- dollars and 87- cents an hour. / making