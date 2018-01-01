Speech to Text for Lawmakers look forward to 2018 Legislative Session

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

20-18 iowa legislative session kicks off next tuesday - and local representatives say they have a tough session ahead of them. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live in the newsroom with what we can expect... brian?xxx leg session preview-nrvo-2 raquel i spoke to many of the area representatives this morning who say they have several different key issues they want to focus on. leg session preview-nrvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file legislative session preview kimt news 3 for the most part - the issues that need to be addressed seemed to be the same-- republican representative terry baxter and democratic representative todd prichard say they need to revisit the budget this year and work on tax reform. they say this will be important to take a look at after the new federal tax law is put in place. another issue they both say needs to be addressed is the state's water quality-- saying this is the year they need to find a solution. those we spoke with in the community say they also want to see something done about healthcare.xxx leg session preview-nrsot-1 lowerthird2line:jon verieze plymouth, ia as we all grow older in age and get seditary that healthcare is really important for us as we continue our journey through life. healthcare was also on the top of the list of priorities for the legilsators that i spoke to. live in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. iowa's legislative session begins january ninth. / franken's last day-vo-3