Speech to Text for Ringing In the 'Noon' Year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

doesn't mean the party stops. the minnesota children's museum had a unique celebration today to count down to the new year. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan has more.xxx noon years eve-llvosot-1 noon years eve-llvosot-3 i'm here at the minnesota children's museum ringing in the noon year. all of the funds raised by this celebration will go back to the museum which will continue to provide families a place for experientail learning. noon years eve-llvosot-4 for the past five years the museum has put on this family celebration with a ball drop at noon and every year it sells out. the development events and volunteer manager tells me that they are supported eighty percent by donations and sponsorships through events just like this one. their goal is to be able to provide access for all members of the community. noon years eve-llvosot-2 "it's so great to be able to see everybody enjoying it and having a fabulous time and it's also a great opportunity to really remind ourselves what the new year is all about and it's all about coming together to celebrate." im brooke mckivergan k-i- m-t news three. / if you'd like to learn