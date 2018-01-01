Speech to Text for Forecast 1.1.2018

happy new year! we remain in the midst of a dangerous arctic blast to kick off the new year. sunny skies will continue for the day, but will have little effect on our surface temperatures. highs will climb out of the sub?zero range in some areas for a brief moment, nearing only 0 degrees. a wind chill warning remains in effect for the area through tomorrow as wind chills could dip to around ?35 degrees, especially for northern iowa. clear skies tonight will lead into another very cold evening with overnight lows dipping near ?14 in some areas. winds from the southwest will pick up for tuesday, but we will be remaining dry with only a few passing clouds. highs will finally jump back into the positive double digits, but wind chills will remain very cold, values around ?25 to ?30 degrees. the week remains on the cooler side with highs only reaching into the single digits until saturday, where we see a high of 16. the chance for snow, alongside some much warmer temps in the 20s, return for sunday. today: mostly sunny. highs: near 0. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: around ?14. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: few clouds, breezy. highs: around 11. winds: southwest at 5