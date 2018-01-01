Speech to Text for finances in order

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

starting to make their 20-18 resolutions. a popular one is to handle money more wisely. kimt news three's annalisa pardo some tips to help meet those goals. she joins us live from the rochester studio...annalis a? xxx finances in order-lvo-2 katie - i'm learning that when it comes to getting better with money, starting is always the hardest part. but once you do - a little goes a long way. finances in order-lvo-1 finances in order-lvo-3 dan charlesworth is a financial advisor. he has a few strategies for handling debt. he recommends paying off the credit card bills or other debt with the biggest interest rate first and then move down from there. another strategy is called the snowball effect. that's when you pay the smallest debt first and then move on to the bigger loans and payments. charlesworth also recommends making a budget and setting goals. xxx finances in order-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:dan charlesworth financial advisor, advanced financial consultants set some goals, write them down, put them in a place where you can see them on a daily basis. and that will help you remember that that's what your striving towards nad really give you something to work to moving forward. charlesworth says an easy way to start a budget is by taking the last six months of your bank and credit card statements, divide it by six to average it out and you'll have a good idea of your monthly expenses, and budget from there. live in the rochester studio, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. thank you annalisa. if someone's curious about their tax status, charlesworth says many accountants and c-p-as will have intial conversations about taxes free of charge.