Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-31-2017)

dangerous arctic blast that has kept temperatures well below 0 despite sunshine with a wind chill in the twenties below zero. a wind chill warning remains in effect for the area through tomorrow as wind chills could dip to around -40 degrees, especially at night. air temperatures fall to -19 tonight with clear skies. with sunshine monday, highs will be near 0 degrees with wind chills as low as around - 35 degrees. it will be interesting to see if we get above 0 degrees, otherwise, with clear skies tomorrow night, lows fall to near -14 degrees with wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees, we won't get above 0 until tuesday pm with highs near 11. a few clouds return tuesday night as lows fall to near 0 tuesday night. then, another arctic blast arrives with highs falling to the single digits wednesday and thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. lows dip into the double digits below zero wednesday and thursday night. snow chances and clouds return for the weekend with temperatures returning to the 20's for sunday. tonight: clear. lows: around -19 degrees. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. monday: mostly sunny. highs: around 0 degrees. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. monday night: clear. lows: around -14 degrees. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. before the clock strikes midnight our