Speech to Text for Snow shoveling safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shoveling snow gives you pain - like back strains - you're not alone. safe shoveling-vo-1 safe shoveling-vo-2 one report says in 20-15... over 150- thousand people were treated for snow shoveling or ice removing related injuries. that's according to health day news.1 to stay safe while shoveling... experts say to get a light shovel that is appropriate for your height. they also say to dress for the weather and wear slip- resistant shoes. it's also advised to push the snow when you can instead of lifting it. one local building owner tells us he's always thinking about shoveling safely in order to help keep others safe.xxx safe shoveling-sot-1 safe shoveling-sot-2 this is a downtown location so we work diligently to shovel multiple times if it snows to protect the public. the report also says snow removal can be a work out. and just like any work out... a quick 10 minute warm up - like a walk - can help prevent injuries. /