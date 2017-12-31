Speech to Text for New Year's Eve Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

temperatures are adding to safety concerns for the holiday weekend. kimt news three's annalisa pardo spoke with local businesses about how people celebrating the new year can stay safe.xxx nye safety-pkg-1 track 1 nye safety-pkg-6 as the ball drops on sunday, so will the temperatures. and local businesses are trying to help people stay safe. nye safety-pkg-3 maybe come straight from home, you can park in the parking ramp across from our bar and take our skyway to our stairway so that way you're never really out in the elements. nye safety-pkg-9 track 2 try leaving a little after midnight to avoid being stuck in the cold. nye safety-pkg-4 all the bars close at 2am so a lot of folks will wait til that bar close and then you know there's a mad rush to get cabs. so you know i recommend if, you know after midnight you know maybe have a plan to go home 12:30, 1 o clock kind of beat the rush. nye safety-pkg-2 this year's cold weather isn't the only concern for the holiday weekend, but partiers are also encouraged to stick to the passenger seat. nye safety-pkg-8 spend that extra money, get home safe, or wait for a cab here track 3 and cabs are getting ready. yellow cab of rochester usually has 4 cabs on the road for a typical sunday night. for new year's eve they'll have about 25 cabs out. we know a lot of people go out and party on new year's eve and we want to provide a safe and reliable ride for anyone to get home. track 4 nye safety-pkg-5 local businesses say having a planned designated driver before going out is key. either one of our companies or their own designated driver. make sure the roads are safe for our drivers, customers, and everyone else that's out on the road on new year's eve. track 5 in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. along with taxis and ride sharing services... some cities have designated driving services. that's where a driver will come drive you and your car home. safe ridez in rochester says they are taking reservations for the holiday and are having extra drivers to help get people and their cars home safely. /