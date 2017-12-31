Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-30-2017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

dangerous arctic blast that has kept temperatures well below 0 despite sunshine with a wind chill in the twenties below zero. a wind chill advisory/warnin g remains in effect for the area over the next couple of days as wind chills could dip to around -40 degrees, especially at night. air temperatures fall to -16 tonight despite mostly cloudy skies. a few flurries will be possible south. with sunshine sunday, highs will be near -6 degrees with wind chills as low as around - 35 degrees. with clear skies tomorrow night, lows fall to near -20 degrees with wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees. sun continues monday with highs around 0 and then lows falling to near -13 monday night. with sunshine tuesday we warm to near 9 degrees, fall to around 0 on tuesday night and then stay in the single digits for wednesday with partly sunny skies. then, another arctic blast for the end of the week with lows returning to around -10 degrees and highs in the single digits. we may warm into the 20's for next weekend! tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated flurries south. lows: around -16 degrees. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: mostly sunny. highs: around -6 degrees. winds: northwest at 8 to 14 mph. sunday night: mostly clear. lows: around -19 degrees. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. the cyclones have won their first bowl game since 20-12.