Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-29-17)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

look at current road conditions as many of you may be thinking of venturing out this friday night. roads partially covered-vo-1 roads partially covered-vo-3 this is a look at southern minnesota. you can see all the roads are in blue which indicates partially covered roadways. and it looks much the same in north iowa. with all the roads partially covered as well. kimt storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libbey is out in the elements tonight surveying road conditions for us. he's live in mason city now. brandon how's it looking? xxx first look wx-live-2 katie i am outside in mason city and while the snow has come to an end, the roads aren't in the best shape. this is due to the colder temperatures, not due to the crews that have been working hard. temperatures will continue to fall below zero tonight and we will remain that way into early next week. a few flurries will linger over the next hour or so but the main accumulating snowfall is now over. weather-main-4 weather-main-3 temperatures made their way above 0 for today, but by tonight they will fall below zero for over two days. lows will be in the double digits below zero tonight and only make it to the single digits below zero for highs saturday. saturday night the lows will be in the mid teens below zero and only get back to the single digits below zero for highs on both sunday and monday. temperatures will finally make their way above 0 by tuesday afternoon. we'll be in for a quiet week with sunshine as temperatures rebound a bit next week. snow chances look to hold off until the end of next week. tonight: snow ending. lows: around -10 degrees. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: partly cloudy/breezy. highs: around -5 degrees. winds: northwest at 12 to 18 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: around -15 degrees. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. snow plow hit-grx-2 of course