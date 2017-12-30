Speech to Text for Reaction to Tina Smith's resignation

minnesota's lieutenant governor tina smith announced she'll be leaving the board...which didn't come as too much of a surprise following her appointment to the u-s senate. in her resignation letter...smith made mention of the affordable housing issue in rochester saying - quote - we have more work to do. the group "communities united for rochester empowerment" tell us smith had scheduled a meeting with members to discuss affordable housing before the appointment announcement. "that didn't happen for obvious reasons so we're hoping whomever is the chair takes her wisdom, meets with us, realizes that housing is a huge issue and for dmc to be successful, the whole community needs to be successful." dmc board vice chair r-t rybak will serve as interim chair until a new one can be elected.