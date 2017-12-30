Speech to Text for Reserve Officer Fundraiser

and put their life on the line. but they don't get paid to do so. reserve officer-vo-2 lowerthird2line:reserve officers in need of funding charles city, ia floyd county currently has five reserve officers. and the funding to get them proper training and equipment is dwindling. right now...these officers like derek miller...also pay for most of their own on the job expenses. but miller tells us it's worth it.xxx reserve officer-sot-3 lowerthird2line:derek miller reserve officer, fcso derek - the passion for me is to become law enforcement to help the community, to be a positive role model for my kids and others kids, and giving back. it costs three thousand dollars for training and equipment per officer. a fundraiser has been set up to help provide these officers with the proper training and equipment. so far...about fifteen-hundred dollars has been raised. kimt.com:local news to find out how you can help...just head over to kimt dot com...and look for this story under local news.