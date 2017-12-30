Speech to Text for Inclusive New Year Celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rochester, mn happy new year! about forty people in rochester celebrated at poss-abilities, an organization that creates opportunities for adults and children with dissabilities. the new year's party gave guests a fun, accessible way to ring in the new year...with food, bingo, and a balloon drop. event organizers say the folks they work with can't drive or fly to a celebration like many people do. xxx ring noon-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cristi lyke enrichment division director, possabilities they can't connect with friends like you and i would connect with friends. the people that they see here everyday are their friends are their peers and they want to celebrate with them just like anybody else would. lyke also says the balloon drop gives a great sensory experience as part of celebration. / one of