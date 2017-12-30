Speech to Text for Confidence in the Economy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

according to a recent report--consum ers are feeling very good about this year's economy. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is economy-stnger-1 taking a closer look at where that confidence is coming from. xxx economy-llvosot-1 economy-llvosot-2 emily - talking to those in charles city the economy treated them pretty well they say. well enough to go get coffee on a day like this. lowerthird2line:confidence in economy strong charles city, ia according to the conference board index...consumer confidence in the economy is at one twenty- two pont one. that's only slightly lower than it was in november. factors playing a role in the positive outlook according to the report is the job market, stock market, and republican fiscal reform. another factor giving people confidence - nationally, unemployment is at four percent---the lowest since 2000. economy-llvosot-3 todd - there's always for the household budget but i think we spent more money in 20-17, and felt better about the economy and things like that. economy-llvosot-5 emily - in charles city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / the report also shows how consumers plan to spend money this upcoming year. nine percent of americans say they'll be purchasing refigerators and washing machines--that's the highest they've seen since 19-78. / plane landing-grx-2