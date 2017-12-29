Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 12-29-17

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

be in the single digits above (((weather at wall(((the snow showers will return for today. the snow starst for the late morning and will last till around 4 pm. more snow will fall in north iowa compared to southern minnesota with around 1 to 3 inches possible. the snow will be the light a puffy variety but will still lead to very slick travel conditions. a winter weather advisory will be in effect for north iowa until later this evening. after the snow, the temperatures will drop substantially for the weekend. highs and lows will be below zero as we go into the coldest weekend of the season. sunday and monday morning look to be the coldest with lows dipping betwween 15 to 20 degrees below zero. next week will begin on a sunny and cold note with highs only in the single digits but this time they'll be in the single digits above zero. colder temperatures will stick around throughout next week as we remain well below our normal highs this time of the year. today: snow developing by pm/1?3" accumulation. lows: single digits above zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: snow ending/mostly cloudy. lows: near ?10. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: partly cloudy/breezy. thanks